The Richest Person In Nevada Is A Woman

Miriam Adelson is a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas, according to Forbes. She's also the richest person in the state of Nevada and one of the richest women in the world. At the time of writing, she has a net worth exceeding $27.5 billion.

Miriam became a donor to conservative political groups in the United States and Israel after her 1991 marriage to American business mogul Sheldon Adelson. The Adelsons also contributed to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, per The New York Times.

It's worth mentioning that Miriam was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump in 2018. She was also given the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship by the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars of the Smithsonian Institution.

When her husband passed away in 2021, Trump released a statement expressing his condolences. "Miriam is a wonderful woman who her husband loved greatly and, at the same time, respected for her great intelligence. He was very proud of her, and she was very proud of him. She will carry on his legacy beautifully."

Now, Miriam Adelson is the controlling shareholder of The Las Vegas Sands, the world's largest casino operators, according to Bloomberg. She is also the current publisher of the newspaper Israel Hayom and a voting member of the University of Southern California's board of trustees.

What do you think about Miriam Adelson being the richest woman in Nevada? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.