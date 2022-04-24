It's Getting More Expensive To Buy A Home In Austin

The median home price in Austin's metropolitan area has skyrocketed to $521,000, according to data published by Axios. For context, that's a 160% increase from the median sales price in Austin ten years ago. Meanwhile, the median home price within Austin's city limits was considerably higher, at $624,000 last month, up 22.4 percent from March 2021.

According to the Austin Board of Realtors, "More homes are being listed and sold in Austin than ever before, and people are buying those homes because they need to live in them. The Austin area has a dire need for more housing stock across all housing types and price points, so last month's increase in housing inventory and the number of homes on the market was a welcome sign."

Lila Valencia, a demographer for the City of Austin, says Austin is experiencing large housing market growth in Bastrop and Caldwell Counties. "People are having to look farther out from the central city, which has implications not just for the local housing markets in these areas but also for transit and transportation and access to other amenities and services."

In related news, mortgage rates just reached the highest level in more than a decade. According to CNN, "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.11% in the week ending April 21, up from 5% the week before."

