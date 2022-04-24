Virginia Will Continue To Experience High Food Prices

It's no secret that food prices in Virginia have skyrocketed over the past year. And sadly, groceries probably won't get cheaper anytime soon. "All food prices are now predicted to increase," said a recent report by The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

If going to the grocery store wasn't already expensive enough, the USDA also predicts a further increase in food prices this year. "In 2022, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 3.0 and 4.0 percent, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 5.5 and 6.5 percent. Price increases for food away from home are expected to exceed historical averages and the inflation rate in 2021."

The cost of living is hurting working-class families in Virginia extremely hard. According to The Washington Post, "a family of four has seen its grocery bill go up more than $250 dollars a month, an extraordinary amount for many Virginians already struggling with rising costs across the board."

It's also worth noting that many household food staples have recently become more expensive. According to CNN, "The war in Ukraine has disrupted the wheat market, sending prices spiking. Plus, supply issues are also impacting the global vegetable oil market. A deadly avian flu is reducing the egg supply and driving wholesale egg prices way up, and threatening consumer prices as well."

