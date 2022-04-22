The Richest Person In South Carolina Is A Woman

Anita Zucker is a businesswoman who resides in Charleston, South Carolina. She's also the richest person in the state, with an estimated net worth exceeding $1.9 billion.

It's worth mentioning that Anita is the CEO of the InterTech Group. Jerry Zucker, Anita's late spouse, created InterTech in 1982 and died of a brain tumor in 2008 at the age of 58. According to Forbes, the company has an estimated $3 billion in revenue and owns an aeronautical engineering firm and a large commercial real estate portfolio.

A fun fact about Anita is that she's a part-owner of the South Carolina Stingrays team. The Stingrays compete in the ECHL's Eastern Conference's South Division and play their home games at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Carolina Ice Palace, also in Charleston, serves as the Stingrays' practice facility and backup arena. The team was founded in 1993 and has been owned by a group of local business owners since 1995.

Anita Zucker is a Republican Party member who endorsed Mitt Romney in January 2012. She was also a financial supporter of Lindsey Graham and a co-chair of Jeb Bush's campaign for the Republican Party nomination in South Carolina in 2016. So, she's very politically active within the state of South Carolina. Anita also gave $4 million to The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, for educational activities in 2014. In exchange, The Citadel named its School of Education after the Zucker family.

