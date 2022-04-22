A Checking Account With Zero Fees Is Coming Soon, Says Goldman Sachs

We all know that high fees are a problematic aspect of banking in the United States. But according to Stephanie Cohen from Goldman Sachs, the firm is in the midst of internal testing for a no-fee, interest-bearing checking account.

If the internal test is successful, the checking account from Goldman Sachs could be rolled out to the general public later this year. Quoting a statement by Stephanie Cohen in CNBC:

"This week, we extended exclusive beta access to all of our U.S. employees. As beta participants, they have the opportunity to be the first to explore the new product, test select features, and share feedback with us. This beta is only the beginning of what we hope will soon become the primary checking account for tens of millions of customers."

Americans pay billions of dollars in "junk fees" every year, according to CBS News. For example, Americans pay more than $15 billion in bank account overdraft fees each year, typically ranging from $30 to $35. And if someone is living paycheck to paycheck, those fees can quickly add up.

In part, that's why the no-fee checking account from Goldman Sachs is highly anticipated. Banks around the country will probably have to lower (or eliminate) a lot of fees to remain competitive. And obviously, lower fees throughout the financial system will be extremely beneficial for the American public.

