Expect More Supply Chain Disruptions In The United States

Long-lasting lockdowns in China are expected to worsen shipping delays and disrupt supply chains around the world. "Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic," the shipping company Freightos said in a recent update.

"The supply-chain situation in Shanghai continues to worsen," said Lars Jensen, the CEO of Vespucci Maritime. "The port is running out of capacity for some types of cargo as importers cannot collect their goods. With the outbreak in Guangzhou also leading to shutdowns there, the impact on export volumes out of China will grow larger."

According to Forbes, "Almost 80% of all U.S. imported cell phones come from China, almost 81% in a broad children's toy category, more than 78% of video game consoles, and 85% of computer monitors." California is the biggest importer of foreign goods. And since a large portion of consumer goods are shipped from major ports in China directly to California, disruptions to supply chains in Asia will inevitably impact the United States.

It's important to mention that the United States isn't the only place facing supply chain disruption due to lockdowns in China. The European Union Chamber of Commerce says that it expects the problems to last for several more weeks. They also wrote to the Chinese government, pleading with officials to reconsider their procedures, as the effects of the lockdowns have affected European suppliers.

According to the BBC, China is imposing strict measures at ports for a good reason. "If any infection spread through the terminals it would lead to their closure, causing even greater delays. But lower handling capacity means longer waiting times for vessels at their berths."

