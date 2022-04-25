The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo County is also home to Ronda Stryker, a billionaire with a net worth of $6.8 billion. She is married to William Johnston, the chairman of Greenleaf Trust, an investment management firm that owns Stryker Corporation stock. They both live in Portage, Michigan, with their children.

Ronda holds a master's degree from Western Michigan University and is the granddaughter of Homer Stryker, the founder of the medical equipment manufacturer Stryker Corporation, of which she serves as a director. In 2011, Ronda and her husband donated $100 million to Western Michigan University to establish the Homer Stryker Medical School.

According to Forbes, Ronda Stryker has spent millions of dollars to support equitable health care for women. "I believe that, in my lifetime, we can create a movement and affect real change in billions of people's lives ard the world, particularly women and children who often bear the brunt of the lack of access to health care." It's also worth noting that she received a lifetime achievement award from the YWCA for being a role model to women.

