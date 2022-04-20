Walmart Is Offering Six-Figure Salaries To Some Truckers

As part of a new recruiting and training campaign, Walmart truckers throughout the country will now be paid up to $110,000 in their first year of employment. Quoting a recent press release:

"Walmart drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company. And that’s just a start – drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location."

It's also worth mentioning that Walmart is offering truckers access to the Live Better U program, where Walmart will cover the cost of tuition and books for a college degree. Plus, according to Indeed, the average salary for a truck driver is $74,346 per year in the United States. So, Walmart's decision to pay truckers over $100,000 will certainly be welcomed by the trucking industry.

In related news, President Biden recently acknowledged that progress is being made nationwide to create more jobs in the trucking industry. "Since I took office, we’ve begun to turn things around. In fact—2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994. There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic.’’ However, it's worth noting that more truck drivers are needed to fill expected demand over the coming years. "The American Trucking Associations reported that this sector is headed for a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2030, and the need for one million new drivers over the next 10 years", per Forbes.

