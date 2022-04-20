In 2020, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, relocated to Lana'i, Hawaii. According to an article published by Business Insider, Ellison paid $300 million in 2012, purchasing approximately 98 percent of the island, or 87,000 of the island's 90,000 acres. He's also worth approximately $122 billion, making Larry Ellison the richest person in Hawaii.

Lana'i is the smallest publicly accessible inhabited island in the Hawaiian chain and the sixth biggest of the Hawaiian Islands. Because of its origins as an island-wide pineapple plantation, it is sometimes known as Pineapple Island. Lanai City is the main settlement on the island, with a population of more than 3,000 people.

Oracle developed into a massive corporation under Larry Ellison's leadership, employing approximately 135,000 people and generating annual revenues of $40 billion in 2021, according to Investopedia. Larry Ellison has shaped how the global business sector uses big data by designing and releasing technologies utilized by all of the world's 100 largest public firms and 430,000 clients in 175 countries.

It's worth noting that Ellison has given hundreds of millions of dollars to medical research and education over the past few years, including $200 million to the University of Southern California for a cancer treatment research center. He also signed the Giving Pledge, a campaign started by Warren Buffett to encourage billionaires to donate more money to charity.

