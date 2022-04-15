Miami-Dade County Will Distribute Millions Of Dollars To Residents Facing Rent Hikes

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrlVS_0fANqRKC00
Photo via Pixabay

Miami-Dade County officials have declared an "affordability crisis" as rents continue to rise and prices become out of reach for many in South Florida.

The Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, issued executive measures that will add approximately $13 million in additional funds to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. "For the very first time, we are allowing renters facing rent hikes to apply for this relief," said the Mayor.

Residents of Miami-Dade facing rent hikes need to meet specific criteria to be eligible for financial assistance. For example, a valid notice of a rent hike must be provided by your landlord, according to the official website of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Also, household income must be below 80 percent of the Average Median Income for the Miami-Dade County, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area. "Individuals making less than $50,650, couples making less than $57,850, families of three earning less than $65,100, or families of four earning less than $72,300 qualify."

Over the past few years, rent has risen dramatically in South Florida. From December 2020 to December 2021, rent prices in Miami rose 49%, according to CBS News. With that staggering statistic, it's not a surprise that people around the state are struggling to pay rent and buy groceries. Also, rising inflation means that Floridians are seeing the value of their hard-earned money evaporate.

What do you think about Miami-Dade providing rental assistance to residents? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

# Rent# Inflation# Economy# Money# Florida

