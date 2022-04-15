Student Loan Forgiveness Is A Possibility, Says Democratic Senator

A top Democratic Senator recently said that President Biden is more open to enacting widespread student loan forgiveness than ever before. According to Forbes, "Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told a virtual gathering of student loan borrower activists on Wednesday that he is in active discussions with President Biden about initiating some form of wide-scale student loan forgiveness, and that Biden is increasingly receptive to the idea."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told journalists that President Biden "has not ruled out" taking executive action to erase large sums of student loan debt. She also mentioned that Biden would happily sign a student loan forgiveness measure ratified by Congress. "I would note that, again, he would encourage Congress to send him a bill canceling $10,000 in student debt, something that he talked about looking forward to signing on the campaign trail,"

"About 44.7 million Americans have outstanding student loan debt, totaling over $1.86tn, with 42.3 million Americans holding federal student loan debt," according to The Guardian. It's also worth noting that the average student loan debt of graduates with a bachelor degree is $28,950. Furthermore, the average amount of student loan debt from Medical School is $201,490, according to NerdWallet.

President Biden has now extended the pause on student loan repayment until 31st August 2022. "That additional time will assist borrowers in achieving greater financial security and support the Department of Education’s efforts to continue improving student loan programs," he said in a statement.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.