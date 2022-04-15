Some Employees Regret Quitting Their Job During The Great Resignation

According to a survey by The Muse, a significant percentage of Americans who changed jobs during the "Great Resignation" regret their decision. Quoting an article published by Fox Business:

"Seven out of ten workers — about 72% — admitted that they were surprised to learn that their new roles or companies were different from what they were led to believe during the interview process, according to the survey of more than 2,500 millennials and Gen Z job seekers."

"This is a generational shift, driven by Gen Z and millennial candidates who are more likely to believe the employer-employee relationship should be a two-way street," said Kathryn Minshew, The Muse's co-founder and CEO. "On top of this, the pandemic has emphasized for many that 'life is short,' which means candidates are less likely to stick around in unfulfilling jobs."

"Shift shock," according to Minshew, is a common reason that people gave for leaving a job. She describes it as the sinking feeling you get when you start a new job and discover, either with surprise or regret, that the position is nothing like you expected. Another interesting finding from the survey is that 80% of respondents said it's acceptable to leave a new job within the first six months if it does not meet expectations.

It's worth mentioning that Gartner, a technological research firm based in Stamford, recently discovered that only 29% of IT workers have high intent to stay with their current employer. Therefore, it suggests businesses adopt a more "human-centric" work model that includes better working hours and the opportunity to work remotely.

