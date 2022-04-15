The Richest Person In Oregon

Phil Knight is the richest person in the state of Oregon. Known as the founder of Nike, he's the 24th richest person in the world and has an estimated net worth of $50 billion, according to Forbes.

Phil enlisted in the army immediately after graduating from the University of Oregon, serving one year on active duty and seven years in the Army Reserve. He then enrolled at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he wrote a paper that laid the groundwork for his eventual venture into selling running shoes. According to Harvard Business Review, his ambition was to bring high-quality, low-cost shoes to the American market.

Phil has reportedly given the University of Oregon hundreds of millions of dollars. Funds for the renovation of the Knight Library and the construction of the Knight Law Center are among his major donations. He also announced in 2016 that he would donate $500 million to the University of Oregon for a new laboratory and research science complex. This contribution was part of a larger series of gifts by Phil Knight to higher education.

Phil Knight's memoir, Shoe Dog, was published in 2016. Bill Gates listed the book as one of his favorites. He said it was "an amazing tale, a refreshingly honest reminder of what the path to business success really looks like. It's a messy, perilous, and chaotic journey, riddled with mistakes, endless struggles, and sacrifice. Phil Knight opens up in ways few CEOs are willing to do."

