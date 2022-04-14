California Proposes Ban On New Gas-Powered Cars By 2035

California recently announced a proposal to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. According to The New York Times, "the state will require 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the state by 2026 to be powered by batteries or hydrogen. Less than a decade later, the state expects 100 percent of all new car sales to be free of the fossil fuel emissions chiefly responsible for warming the planet."

In the new proposal, which is publicly available online, the state of California admitted that it suffers some of the worst air pollution in the United States. "The South Coast and San Joaquin Valley air basins are the only two regions in the country classified as 'Extreme'—the worst category—for nonattainment of the federal ozone standard of 70 parts per billion (ppb). These areas also suffer some of the worst levels of PM2.5 pollution. This proposal is an integral part of California's strategy to address these pressing public health needs, in compliance with state and federal law."

According to the California Air Resources Board, "90 percent of Californians breathe unhealthy levels of one or more air pollutants during some part of the year." Given that cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco experience high levels of pollution, it's no surprise that the state government is taking drastic measures to improve air quality.

It's important to remember that the proposal would not ban Californians from owning gas-powered vehicles. Instead, it would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars within the state by 2035, per CNBC.

