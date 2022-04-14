Europe Could Face A Recession If Russia Shuts Off Gas, Warn Top Economists

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to cut off Europe's gas supply. And if that were to happen someday, some countries on the European continent could experience a sharp recession, according to CNBC.

Germany's top economists are concerned about a recession if Vladimir Putin decides to cut off Russian gas supplies to Europe in retaliation to sanctions. "If gas supplies were to be cut off, the German economy would undergo a sharp recession. In terms of economic policy, it would then be important to support marketable production structures without halting structural change," said Stefan Kooths, Vice President of the Kiel Institute.

It is worth noting that Germany has one of Europe's largest economies. As a result, any negative impact on the German economy would eventually impact the rest of Europe.

An economic forecast by the Kiel Institute predicts inflation in Europe could rise further if Russia cuts off gas supplies. The reason? Russia accounts for approximately 45 percent of the EU's gas imports, per Al Jazeera. And, of course, basic economics dictates that a decrease in supply often causes prices to rise.

In related news, the UK recently predicted that Russia is headed for its deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Quoting an article published by The British Government:

"The analysis shows Russia is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union, as estimates for Russia's GDP growth in 2022 now range from -8.5% to -15%. Longer-term, expert predictions suggest a continuing economic hit, with GDP growth depressed as the country is cut off from Western technology."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.