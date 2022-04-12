Alice Walton is the richest woman in Texas. She's also the wealthiest woman in the United States, with an estimated net worth of more than $65 billion. Even though she has a billion-dollar wealth, Alice Walton lives a modest life and currently resides near Fort Worth, according to Business Insider.

Despite being the only female heiress to the Walmart fortune, Alice never took a hands-on role in the business. Instead, she fell in love with art when she was 10 years old and bought a reproduction of a Picasso painting for $2, per The New Yorker.

It's worth mentioning that she founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The museum has a world-renowned collection of works by artists ranging from Rockwell to Warhol, and admission is free. According to its website, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is dedicated to telling diverse and inclusive stories by exhibiting high-quality works by artists who are underrepresented in art history and traditional museum frameworks.

Alice Walton is also a big fan of political philanthropy. In the 2004 U.S. presidential election, Alice Walton was the 20th-largest individual contributor to 527 committees, donating $2.6 million to the Progress for America group. In 2016, Alice also contributed $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.

