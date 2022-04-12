Some Americans Won't Qualify For A Mortgage Soon Amid Rising Rates

"As rates rise, some buyers will no longer qualify for a mortgage," per CNBC. "Lenders have been much more strict about how much debt a borrower may take on in relation to income." That means it's going to be harder for some Americans to get a mortgage as lenders may consider the loan to be too risky.

Due to recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, Americans will also see higher borrowing rates for credit cards, mortgages, and other financial products over the next few weeks and months. “Now is a good time to try to pay off debt to protect yourself from rising rates, as well as to lock in fixed rates on any new loans you might need, such as a mortgage or auto loan,” said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet during an interview with USA Today.

Meanwhile, in Europe, banks are currently tightening lending standards. According to The Guardian, "Santander is now updating its affordability models as households experience a surge in the cost of living." It's also worth noting that other Mortgage brokers such as HSBC, Natwest, and Barclays will follow in the footsteps of Santander.

In related news, the Biden Administration recently announced new actions to lessen the burden of medical debt when buying a home. Quoting an article published by The White House:

"Americans with medical debt can apply for an FHA-backed mortgage without fear that medical debt will keep them from being able to buy a home. FHA – which backs over 12 % of new home purchases in America — has eliminated medical debt from consideration when evaluating a borrower’s creditworthiness."

