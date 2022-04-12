Some Americans Won't Qualify For A Mortgage Soon Amid Rising Rates

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tp48Q_0f6VGqZe00
Photo via Pexels

"As rates rise, some buyers will no longer qualify for a mortgage," per CNBC. "Lenders have been much more strict about how much debt a borrower may take on in relation to income." That means it's going to be harder for some Americans to get a mortgage as lenders may consider the loan to be too risky.

Due to recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, Americans will also see higher borrowing rates for credit cards, mortgages, and other financial products over the next few weeks and months. “Now is a good time to try to pay off debt to protect yourself from rising rates, as well as to lock in fixed rates on any new loans you might need, such as a mortgage or auto loan,” said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet during an interview with USA Today.

Meanwhile, in Europe, banks are currently tightening lending standards. According to The Guardian, "Santander is now updating its affordability models as households experience a surge in the cost of living." It's also worth noting that other Mortgage brokers such as HSBC, Natwest, and Barclays will follow in the footsteps of Santander.

In related news, the Biden Administration recently announced new actions to lessen the burden of medical debt when buying a home. Quoting an article published by The White House:

"Americans with medical debt can apply for an FHA-backed mortgage without fear that medical debt will keep them from being able to buy a home. FHA – which backs over 12 % of new home purchases in America — has eliminated medical debt from consideration when evaluating a borrower’s creditworthiness."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money# Economy# Real Estate# Housing# Mortgage

Comments / 1

Published by

Bringing you important news about the economy.

N/A
64760 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

Cambridge, MA

The Richest Person In Massachusetts Is A Woman

Abigail Johnson attended Buckingham Browne and Nichols, a private school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, before earning a bachelor of arts degree in art history from Hobart and William Smith College in 1984. Johnson then earned her MBA from Harvard Business School after working as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she met her husband.

Read full story
9 comments

Get Ready For A Possible Increase In Social Security Benefits

Nearly 90% of Americans age 65 and older receive Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. Also, "among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, 12% of men and 15% of women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income."

Read full story
88 comments

Inflation Could Lead To Civil Unrest, Warns Expert

British Journalist and financial expert Martin Lewis recently warned that the rising cost of living could lead to civil unrest. "We need to keep people fed. We need to keep them warm. If we get this wrong right now, then we get to the point where we start to risk civil unrest. When breadwinners cannot provide, anger brews, and civil unrest brews – and I do not think we are very far off."

Read full story
155 comments
Texas State

Gas Prices Are About To Get Cheaper In Texas

President Joe Biden will suspend a federal rule prohibiting the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in Texas (and around the country). The reason? His administration wants to bring down gas prices, which have drastically risen since Russia first invaded Ukraine. Quoting an article published by NPR:

Read full story
22 comments
Austin, TX

Opinion: Texas Needs To Fix Its Homelessness Crisis

Despite laws prohibiting people from camping in downtown Austin, homeless encampments are still springing up. But like most political issues, the city of solving homelessness in Texas isn't simple. The city of Austin genuinely wants to assist homeless people in finding a safe place to stay. However, there are frequently insufficient resources to deal with the sheer magnitude of the homelessness crisis. Quoting Kathie Tovo, a member of Austin City Council:

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

The Richest Woman In Texas

Alice Walton is the richest woman in Texas. She's also the wealthiest woman in the United States, with an estimated net worth of more than $65 billion. Even though she has a billion-dollar wealth, Alice Walton lives a modest life and currently resides near Fort Worth, according to Business Insider.

Read full story
43 comments
Dallas, TX

America Might Be In Housing Bubble, Warn Experts

The Dallas Federal Reserve is concerned about a potential housing bubble brewing in the United States. "Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Reasons for concern are clear in certain economic indicators—the price-to-rent ratio, in particular, and the price-to-income ratio—which show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals."

Read full story
14 comments

Another Supply Chain Crisis Might Be Coming, Warn Experts

The United States experienced a tumultuous supply chain crisis last year. Cargo ships were stranded off the coast of California for weeks, and many grocery stores couldn't keep up with demand. Unfortunately, another supply chain crisis may be on the way.

Read full story
126 comments

Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.

Read full story
65 comments
Texas State

Inflation Is Hurting Families On A Tight Budget

A recent Texas Lyceum poll has revealed that Texans are extremely concerned about their economic future. Many people said that homeownership prospects are "poor" or "awful" where they reside in Texas. Also, more than half of the poll's respondents said they're spending too much money each month on housing/rent. Furthermore, two-thirds of people believe the national economy is in worse shape than it was a year ago.

Read full story
4 comments

Economists Voice Concern Over Growing Chance Of A Recession

Some economists and financial analysts are becoming worried about the growing prospect of a future recession in the United States (and around the world). Quoting an article published by CNBC:

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

The Cost Of Living Is Skyrocketing In Texas

Everyone knows that rent prices in Texas have been rising around the country for a while. But unfortunately, the cost of renting a home or apartment is expected to soar even further in 2022.

Read full story
40 comments

Republicans Could Win Midterm Elections, According To Polls

Republicans are historically likely to win the midterm elections this fall, according to CNN. "The party in the White House traditionally loses seats in the first midterm election of a new president's term. In fact, the President's party has lost an average of 30 House seats in midterm elections over the last 100 years."

Read full story
528 comments

Groceries Will Get More Expensive In 2022, According To U.S. Government

Unfortunately, the cost of living crisis in America isn't expected to end soon. Grocery prices are expected to rise by more than 3% before the end of 2022, according to a forecast published by the U.S. Government Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
94 comments

A Global Food Shortage Might Be Coming, Warn Experts

According to a report published last night by the UN, global food prices surged to their highest ever levels in March due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Cooking oils, cereals, and meats achieved all-time highs, implying that food commodities cost a third more than they did a year ago. But sadly, the rise in food prices is just beginning of a crisis spiraling out of control.

Read full story
322 comments

Experts Warn Of An Upcoming Recession In The United States

Several economic experts have recently warned that a recession in the United States is possible. For example, Deutsche Bank believes the U.S. economy will fall into a recession due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Quoting a memo that the bank sent to clients:

Read full story
162 comments
San Antonio, TX

Rising Gas Prices Are Making Life Difficult For Americans

Gas prices are frequently hitting new highs, according to CBS News. And sadly, the increased cost of owning a car is causing financial pain for millions of Americans. In San Antonio, Texas, the average price of gas is $1.11 more than what consumers were paying last year. Down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the average price per gallon is hovering around $4.23.

Read full story
14 comments
Colorado State

2022 Hurricane Season Likely To Be Active, According To Colorado State University Report

Researchers at Colorado State University are predicting a busy Atlantic hurricane season in 2022. By looking at a variety of factors that can influence hurricanes (such as El Niño-Southern Oscillation and water temperatures in the northern Atlantic), they used a weather index called Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) to predict what may happen during the 2022 hurricane season. For reference, an ACE index above 126 is considered above normal.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy