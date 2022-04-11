Inflation Is Hurting Families On A Tight Budget

A recent Texas Lyceum poll has revealed that Texans are extremely concerned about their economic future. Many people said that homeownership prospects are "poor" or "awful" where they reside in Texas. Also, more than half of the poll's respondents said they're spending too much money each month on housing/rent. Furthermore, two-thirds of people believe the national economy is in worse shape than it was a year ago.

Another poll by Gallup shows that many families are worried about rising prices at the gas pump and grocery store. According to The New York Times, "Inflation stress divided slightly among income groups — 63 percent of adults earning $40,000 or less were very concerned, compared with 58 percent of those earning $100,000 or more — and starkly along political lines. About 79 percent of Republicans were seriously worried about inflation, versus 35 percent of Democrats."

Due to rising prices, Americans are reportedly spending less money. "More than half of people with household incomes under $50,000 say they have already cut back on multiple expenses due to prices," per CNBC.

In related news, some analysts are worried about a global recession happening, according to Al Jazeera. The crisis in Ukraine combined with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates both have the potential to cripple economic growth around the world. Quoting a note by Deutsche Bank economists:

"We anticipate that a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy will push the economy into a recession."

"A recession is a macroeconomic term that refers to a significant decline in general economic activity in a designated region," according to Investopedia. "It had been typically recognized as two consecutive quarters of economic decline, as reflected by GDP in conjunction with monthly indicators such as a rise in unemployment." So, if a recession does occur, some Americans could lose their jobs due to companies making cutbacks or going bankrupt.

