Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.

The rising cost of groceries is already putting strain on household budgets, according to data published by CNBC. "Inflation is costing the average U.S. household an additional $296 per month." Gas prices have also risen 38 percent in the last year, while food has already risen by 7.9 percent.

It's worth noting that 81% of Americans are concerned about a recession happening. After all, that could lead to job losses during a time when many families are concerned about their finances.

So, if you want to save more money on food, here are several tricks you can implement while shopping at Walmart (or any other grocery store):

Buy Seasonal Produce

Seasonal produce is frequently less expensive because it does not have to be shipped from other continents when unavailable locally. As an example, I buy mango in the summertime but rarely purchase it during winter as it's not seasonal and is often more expensive. The same is true for avocados and other produce grown in North America at specific times of the year.

Purchase Generic Brands Whenever Possible

The reason? They're often cheaper than branded products and often taste very similar. For example, branded Tomato Ketchup is $3.56. Meanwhile, you can get a generic version (of the same size) for $1.52.

Whenever you next go shopping at Walmart (or any other grocery store), consider giving these tips a shot. Chances are, you'll save a decent amount of money on your grocery bill.

What do you think about groceries getting more expensive? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

