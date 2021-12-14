Wildfires Are Possible In Texas Tomorrow

Photo of a firefighter via Max Pixel

There is a high risk of wildfires in North Texas tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. "The combination of strong, southwesterly winds between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, relative humidity between 15-20 percent, and receptive fuels will result in elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon. The fire weather risk gradually decreases with southward extent, with the best chances of near-critical to perhaps critical conditions in the extreme southern Texas Panhandle."

As you can see from the graphic below, Amarillo, Claredon, and several other cities will experience critical fire weather conditions tomorrow:

If you’re towing a trailer with your car, it's important to do a vehicle safety check during critical fire weather conditions, according to the US Department of the Interior. "Please remember to do a maintenance check to ensure the tires are not worn, the bearings and axles are greased, and safety chains are properly in place and not dragging on the ground." Also, don't operate equipment that produces sparks near dry grass or vegetation as it doesn't take much to start a wildfire during critical fire weather conditions,

It's worth mentioning that a high wind watch has been issued for several cities in North Texas, such as Amarillo and Wheeler. "Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

The CDC advises people to create an emergency plan that includes a disaster supply kit. It should contain enough water, dried and canned food, and emergency supplies (flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, prescription medications, and a digital thermometer) to last at least three days.

