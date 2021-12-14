Thunderstorms Are Expected In Missouri Tomorrow

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Thunderstorms capable of causing dangerous weather conditions will hit Missouri tomorrow evening, according to the National Weather Service. "A cold front will arrive Wednesday night, bringing chances for some strong thunderstorms, with damaging winds as the main threat."

As you can see from the maps below, Missouri is forecast to receive thunderstorms this week:

Wind gusts up to 48 miles per hour are possible tomorrow in Kansas City, Missouri. Meanwhile, up in St. Joseph, Missouri, wind gusts of 55 miles per hour are expected around 6pm tomorrow.

Since strong winds are forecast in several regions of Missouri by the National Weather Service, it's a good idea to reduce the chance of damage occurring to your property. "Your roof is your first line of defense in a high wind event," according to FEMA (a government agency). "Re-adhere any loose shingles and consider impact-resistant shingles when installing a roof. Install roof strappings to anchor the roof framing to the wall framings so the wind can't lift your roof off your house."

Strong winds can blow down trees and branches. Therefore, you should ensure that any damaged trees on your property are pruned regularly. The base of any tree should be at least a full-grown tree's height away from your residence, which is normally about 40 feet, per FEMA.

Lightning, hail, and heavy rain can be extremely hazardous during a thunderstorm. So, if a thunderstorm arrives in your town, get indoors as soon as possible. It's also worth mentioning that trees and power lines can be blown down during a thunderstorm by strong winds. Therefore, you should stay inside until the storm has passed and there is no longer a threat to your safety.

The CDC recommends keeping an emergency supply kit at home, so you're prepared for hazardous weather conditions. It should include:

Water–one gallon per person, per day

Food (enough to last three days)

Flashlight

Radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications

Family and emergency contact information

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Cell phone with chargers

Personal documents

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Maps

Manual can opener

