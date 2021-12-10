Dangerous Driving Conditions Are Expected In New England This Weekend

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several states in New England as ice is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont this weekend. "Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."

As you can see from the maps below, several states in New England are forecast to experience icy conditions this weekend:

"Always consider ice to be potentially dangerous," per the state government of Massachusetts. "You can't judge ice conditions by appearance or thickness alone; many other factors like water depth, size of water body, water chemistry, currents, snow cover, age of ice, and local weather conditions impact ice strength." Therefore, you shouldn't walk or drive on icy rivers, lakes, or bodies of water (even if the ice appears to be stable).

If you start to skid while driving on icy roads, try to remain calm, take your foot off the accelerator, and move your wheels in the direction you want the front of the car to travel. Apply consistent pressure to the brake pedal if your vehicle has an anti-lock braking system (ABS), per the National Weather Service.

If you can't see because of the weather, pull over to the side of the road in a safe location until visibility improves. When you come to a complete stop, it's a good idea to turn off your lights and apply your parking brake so that another vehicle doesn't accidentally follow your taillights and strike you.

Down in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory. Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected tomorrow afternoon, and unsecured objects could be blown around. It's worth noting that this wind advisory also applies to Nantucket, MA, and Block Island, RI. During high-wind events, you should be cautious while walking or driving as strong gusts can knock down trees and power lines, per FEMA.

