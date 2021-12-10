Northern California Should Prepare For Snow This Weekend

Photo via Unsplash

A big storm is expected to bring snow to Northern California this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. "A significant winter storm is shaping up to dump feet of snow in the Sierra with difficult if not impossible travel at times through the event. Conditions will begin to deteriorate in the Sierra near and north of US-50 Sunday, spreading south with all Sierra travel affected by Monday. The period for peak snowfall rates is currently targeting Sunday Night-Tuesday."

Snow will fall initially in northwestern Shasta County on Saturday afternoon, then extend southeast into the southern Cascades and northern Sierra late Saturday night or early Sunday. Expect travel delays if you're going anywhere that has received a lot of snow. During this storm, strong winds will limit visibility, possibly resulting in white-out conditions.

As you can see from the forecasts below, Northern California is forecast to receive a lot of rain and snow this weekend:

You should slow down while driving in hazardous conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol. "A highway speed of 55 miles an hour may be safe in dry weather - but an invitation for trouble on snow and ice. Snow and ice make stopping distances much longer, so keep your seat belt buckled and leave more distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead. Bridge decks and shady spots can be icy when other areas are not. Remember to avoid sudden stops and quick direction changes."

It's also a good idea to store food, water, and blankets in your car. If you get delayed while traveling due to adverse weather conditions, you'll certainly be glad you have items to keep you warm, hydrated, and nourished. Bottled water, chips, and dried fruit are all great options to consider.

