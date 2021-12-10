Arkansas Should Prepare For Tornadoes This Evening

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw8pJ_0dJU083v00
Photo of a tornado via Wikimedia Commons

Thunderstorms are expected to cause dangerous weather conditions in Arkansas this evening, according to The National Weather Service. "Strong to severe storms are possible with this system, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes."

As you can see from the map below, severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxvAP_0dJU083v00
NWS

Wind speeds could reach 60-80 miles per hour this evening in Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service. It's also worth noting that hailstones could potentially reach the size of golf balls in some regions. Therefore, it's a good idea to avoid walking or driving in hazardous weather conditions whenever possible.

FEMA (a government agency) recommends protecting your home against strong winds during a thunderstorm or tornado. "Your roof is your first line of defense in a high wind event. Re-adhere any loose shingles and consider impact-resistant shingles when installing a roof. Install roof strappings to anchor the roof framing to the wall framings so the wind can’t lift your roof off your house."

It's worth mentioning that loose objects can be picked up by the wind and cause damage to your home. Therefore, it's a good idea to secure anything that could become flying debris during a high-wind event, per FEMA.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety suggests keeping an emergency supply kit in your home in case of power outages or emergencies during adverse weather conditions. It might include:

  • Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

