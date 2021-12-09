Tornadoes Are Possible In The United States This Week

Photo of a tornado via Wikimedia Commons

Tornadoes are possible in several states this week, according to the National Weather Service. "Thunderstorms will turn severe from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Lower Ohio Valley into Friday night. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the main concern, with large hail possible as well. Most of these thunderstorms are expected to occur overnight, which can be particularly dangerous when tornadoes are a possibility."

In Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, the National Weather Service says isolated tornadoes are possible in some regions during Friday night. "The risk for severe weather will be associated with a line of strong thunderstorms developing across our region and pushing east, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Additionally, isolated tornadoes and hail cannot be ruled out."

In Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, "thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into Saturday," according to the National Weather Service. "The strongest of these could bring damaging wind gusts and times of heavy rainfall. In addition, a late night tornado cannot be ruled out."

In Indiana, the threat of severe thunderstorms will develop across the state on Friday evening and last until Saturday morning. Storms will primarily bring damaging winds, but a few tornadoes and large hail are possible. Short bursts of heavy rain may also cause localized flooding in some areas.

While there is no such thing as a perfectly safe location during a tornado, certain places are much safer than others. If you have one in your home, consider hiding in the basement and riding out the tornado until it's no longer a threat. Alternatively, interior rooms on the ground floor (such as a bathroom or closet) are good options. According to the CDC, signs that a tornado may be approaching include the following:

Rotating funnel-shaped cloud

Approaching cloud of debris

Dark or green-colored sky

Large, dark, low-lying cloud

Large hail

A loud roar that sounds like a freight train

