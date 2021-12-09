A Massive Storm Will Hit The West Coast This Weekend

Photo of a storm via NASA

A big storm is expected to hit Washington and Oregon tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. Therefore, a winter storm watch has been issued for several counties. Total snow accumulation will be several inches in some towns, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

Gusty winds and heavy rain/snow will be the main impacts of this storm over the weekend, per the National Weather Service. However, higher elevations in Washington and Oregon are expected to receive the vast majority of precipitation.

As you can see from the forecasts below, the west coast will receive a lot of rain and snow from this storm over the weekend:

It's important to mention that the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several regions of Washington State. "Persons should consider delaying all travel Friday night through Saturday. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also, take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded."

Warnings have also been issued in Oregon by the National Weather Service for the storm this weekend. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

Although the storm will mainly impact Washington and Oregon, Northern California is still forecast to be impacted by the weather system. "Strong, gusty southerly winds will arrive on Saturday, with moderate to briefly heavy rain spreading across the area. Periods of rain will continue through Monday night. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet late Monday, with small hail showers possible on Tuesday."

