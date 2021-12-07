Severe Weather Will Impact Several States This Week

Photo via Max Pixel

Dangerous weather conditions are forecast to impact several states around the country this week, according to the National Weather Service.

"A strong front over parts of the Central Gulf Coast into the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast will move off the East Coast by Tuesday morning. The system will produce showers and thunderstorms over parts of the Central/Western Gulf Coast into the Southeast and Southern Appalachians; some of the thunderstorms will be severe." Frequent lightning, strong winds, and tornadoes are possible, per the NWS.

Severe weather will impact several states around the country this week, as shown by the forecasts below:

Extra layers of warm clothing will be required if venturing outside due to the arctic airmass over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, per the NWS. Throughout northern Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota, extremely cold temperatures are expected until Wednesday.

In Northeastern states, strong winds capable of causing damage are forecast this evening. "High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued from far northern Pennsylvania to northern Vermont, where winds could gust over 50 mph," according to the National Weather Service.

A powerful storm system known as a Kona Low is currently lingering over Hawaii. With this storm, residents of Hawaii should expect widespread heavy rain, likely causing flooding in some regions, as well as strong winds.

Meanwhile, in Alaska, winter storm warnings have been issued for several regions. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 24 inches is possible in Portage Valley to Seward. It's also worth mentioning that slippery road conditions are expected in Anchorage due to several inches of snow.

