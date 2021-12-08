Dangerous Thunderstorms Are Expected In Several States Today

Photo via PXHere

Thunderstorms capable of producing dangerous weather conditions are expected to hit Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and several other states today, according to the National Weather Service. "A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop by this evening and stretch from the lower Ohio Valley to eastern Texas. Isolated severe weather is possible along this line of storms, particularly from western Tennessee to the ArkLaTex region. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are all a possibility."

As you can see from the forecast below, thunderstorms are expected in several states across the country today:

Since thunderstorms can produce strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes, you should check your local weather forecast and avoid driving or walking in hazardous weather conditions. After all, strong winds can knock down power lines and cause loose debris to fly through the air. As hail is a possibility, you should stay away from windows during a thunderstorm in case they break from the impact of hail (or other objects). It's also a good idea to seek shelter during a thunderstorm because large hailstones can cause injuries if they strike you.

The National Weather Service also says that isolated tornadoes are possible today. Therefore, you should pay attention to your local weather forecast and stay indoors if one occurs near your location. If you are in a vehicle, the US Government says you shouldn't try to outrun the tornado. If you cannot reach a sturdy building, "cover your head and neck with your arms and cover your body with a coat or blanket, if possible." Also, avoid seeking cover on an overpass or bridge that might collapse as you're probably going to be safer in a low, flat location.

