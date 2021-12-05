Snow Is Forecast In New Hampshire This Weekend

Photo via Pixabay

Snow is expected to impact several states in New England over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

As you can see from the maps below, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are forecast to receive snow this weekend:

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation recommends being cautious while driving in snowy and icy conditions. "Stopping on snow and ice without skidding requires extra time and distance, so use your brakes carefully. If you have anti-lock brakes, press the pedal down firmly and hold it. If you don't have anti-lock brakes, gently pump the pedal. Either way, give yourself plenty of room to stop. Brake early, brake slowly, brake correctly, and never slam on the brakes."

Before driving on icy or snowy roads, make sure you've cleared all snow from your car, including windows, brake lights, and turn signals. It's also a good idea to wear a seatbelt and drive slowly whenever you're driving in hazardous conditions.

If you plan on driving down to Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, the weather will be fairly calm this weekend. However, as we move into next week, adverse weather is forecast to impact the entire region of New England. "There are two main weather concerns next week," according to NWS Boston. "The first is Mon with the potential for strong to perhaps damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph! The second is Wed with the threat for accumulating snow/ice especially across parts of interior #SNE."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.