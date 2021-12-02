Snow Is Forecast In Several States This Weekend

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Snow is forecast to hit Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and several other states over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

As you can see from the maps below, many northern states are forecast to receive snow:

Winter storm watches have been issued in Alaska and Montana due to forecasts of heavy snow over the coming days, per the National Weather Service. It's also worth noting that Upstate New York and parts of New England are expected to receive snow. So, if you haven't already, it's a good idea to find your winter gear and prepare for cold weather.

You should stay inside during hazardous weather conditions whenever possible. After all, "winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion," per the US Government.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, you should have the following items in your vehicle during winter weather conditions:

a snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper.

abrasive material (sand or kitty litter), in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow

jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices (flares and emergency markers).

blankets for protection from the cold.

a cell phone and charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine.

If you absolutely must travel during adverse weather conditions, drive during daylight hours to reduce the risk of an accident occurring. Also, inform someone of your travel plans so they can contact emergency services if you don't reach your destination by a specific time. Finally, it's important to remember that braking takes longer on icy roads. Therefore, you should drive at a safe distance from other vehicles to reduce the chance of a collision if either car has to brake suddenly.

