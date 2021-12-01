A Big Storm Is Expected To Hit Hawaii This Week

Photo via NASA

A big storm is forecast to bring dangerous weather conditions to Hawaii later this week. According to AccuWeather, heavy rain, flash flooding, and mudslides are a possibility on Friday and Saturday.

"That storm will push a moisture-rich front through the islands this weekend with the risk of heavy rain and perhaps localized flooding on the Big Island," noted AccuWeather's Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

This Kona Low weather system may stall over the island chain, resulting in persistent rain. Given the ongoing drought in Hawaii, flash flooding might be a threat because the land cannot absorb water efficiently.

Hawaii Drought Map US Drought Monitor

In metropolitan areas, power outages are a possibility due to strong winds. The US government recommends making a list of the objects you require that are powered by electricity before a power outage occurs. When the power goes out, have batteries and other alternate power sources on hand, such as a portable charger or power bank for your phone. Ideally, every member of the family should have a flashlight. It's also a good idea to have extra food and bottled water at home if you're unable to travel to the grocery store for whatever reason.

As we move into next week, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for most islands. On O'ahu, thunderstorms are expected next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature is expected to hover around eighty degrees Fahrenheit. Next weekend is expected to be mild for Honolulu and most of the island.

Over on the big island of Hawai'i, thunder and heavy rain are expected every day until next Thursday. Rain is expected to fall on Hawai'i every single day for the next few weeks, with temperatures generally hovering around 79 degrees Fahrenheit.

