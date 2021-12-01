Expect Strong Winds In The DC Metro Area Tomorrow

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting strong winds in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area tomorrow. "Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: early Thursday afternoon and again Thursday evening."
A high wind watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several areas of Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. High winds are expected with gusts of up to 60 mph. If you live in any of the following places, prepare for strong winds on Thursday:
- Hagerstown
- Frostburg
- Cumberland
- Staunton
- Waynesboro
- Stuarts Draft
- Harrisonburg
- Strasburg
- Woodstock
- Mount Jackson
- New Market
- Winchester
- Hightown
- Monterey
- Romney
- Paw Paw
- Martinsburg
- Moorefield
- Bayard
- Mount Storm
- Petersburg
- Elk Garden
- Antioch
- Keyser
- New Creek
- Ridgeville
- Russelldale
- Headsville
- Fort Ashby
- Riverton
- Brandywine
- Franklin
- Oak Flat
- Ruddle
- Sugar Grove
Since power outages are possible in the Washington DC metro area due to strong winds, you should practice caution while walking or driving in hazardous conditions. If the power goes out in your home, FEMA (a government agency) recommends keeping any freezers and refrigerators shut. "The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Monitor temperatures with a thermometer."
Talk to your doctor about a power outage strategy for electrically powered medical devices and refrigerated medications. Find out how long medications may be stored at warmer temperatures and get particular instructions for life-saving equipment if a power outage occurs.
