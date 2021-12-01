Expect Strong Winds In The DC Metro Area Tomorrow

Photo of a windy day via Pexels

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting strong winds in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area tomorrow. "Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: early Thursday afternoon and again Thursday evening."

A high wind watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several areas of Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. High winds are expected with gusts of up to 60 mph. If you live in any of the following places, prepare for strong winds on Thursday:

Hagerstown

Frostburg

Cumberland

Staunton

Waynesboro

Stuarts Draft

Harrisonburg

Strasburg

Woodstock

Mount Jackson

New Market

Winchester

Hightown

Monterey

Romney

Paw Paw

Martinsburg

Moorefield

Bayard

Mount Storm

Petersburg

Elk Garden

Antioch

Keyser

New Creek

Ridgeville

Russelldale

Headsville

Fort Ashby

Riverton

Brandywine

Franklin

Oak Flat

Ruddle

Sugar Grove

Since power outages are possible in the Washington DC metro area due to strong winds, you should practice caution while walking or driving in hazardous conditions. If the power goes out in your home, FEMA (a government agency) recommends keeping any freezers and refrigerators shut. "The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Monitor temperatures with a thermometer."

Talk to your doctor about a power outage strategy for electrically powered medical devices and refrigerated medications. Find out how long medications may be stored at warmer temperatures and get particular instructions for life-saving equipment if a power outage occurs.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.