Snow Is Forecast In Green Bay This Weekend

Snow is expected to arrive in several areas of Wisconsin over the coming days. Residents of Green Bay can expect 1-3 inches of snow during Saturday afternoon with a high temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit, according to reports published by The Weather Channel. Meanwhile, northern towns in Wisconsin (such as Eagle River) are forecast to receive snow showers.

According to the National Weather Service, "light to moderate snow is expected to create slippery or snow covered road conditions Saturday morning through Saturday night. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible, with the highest amounts across the lakeshore counties."

As you can see from the weather forecast below, Wisconsin will receive snow on Saturday:

Saturday forecast NWS

It's important to remember that snow can cause hazardous driving conditions. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transport, you should "clear snow and ice from your vehicle's windows, front and rear lights, roof and hood." It's also a good idea to "turn on your vehicle’s low-beam headlights. This helps you see what’s ahead, and helps other drivers see you. State law requires drivers to turn on their vehicle’s low-beam headlights any time that weather or other conditions make it difficult to see objects 500 feet ahead."

You may lose control of your car if you break quickly during snow conditions. Early and cautious use of the brakes is recommended during the winter months in Wisconsin, per the Department of Transport. Use firm, steady pressure on the anti-lock brakes (ABS) and steer softly. Also, don't use cruise control if the conditions are hazardous.

