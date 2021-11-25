A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

Photo of a storm via NASA

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."

The National Weather Service also mentions that six inches of snow is expected in parts of upstate New York, with as much as a foot of snow possible in New Hampshire and Vermont. "Travelers in northern New England may contend with icy and treacherous conditions, especially on untreated surfaces late Friday into Saturday morning. Gusty winds will also accompany the system, particularly between Friday night and Saturday, which could lead to reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Winter Storm Watches have been issued from northern New York State to northern Maine."

As you can see from the forecasts below, several states along the east coast are expected to receive a lot of precipitation (rain and snow):

Since the National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches, you should pay attention to your local forecast and be prepared to adjust plans if necessary. You should only go outside during hazardous conditions if your journey cannot be delayed (such as receiving medical treatment). Also, notify loved ones of your route and expected arrival time if you decide to drive somewhere. So, if for whatever reason you don't arrive on time, your loved ones can contact emergency services.

During a winter storm, you should wear appropriate clothing to protect yourself against the elements, according to the government of Massachusetts. "Dress in several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing instead of a single heavy layer. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Wear a hat, mittens (not gloves), and sturdy waterproof boots to protect your extremities. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs."

