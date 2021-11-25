Photo via Unsplash

"Alaska has more earthquakes than any other region of the United States and is, in fact, one of the most seismically active areas of the world," per the state government. It's also worth mentioning that 1,000 earthquakes occur (on average) in Alaska every month.

According to the US Geological Survey (a government agency), "Alaska has more large earthquakes than the rest of the United States combined. More than three-quarters of the state's population lives in an area that can experience a magnitude 7 earthquake."

Here's How Alaska Residents Can Prepare For An Earthquake.

During earthquakes, many injuries are caused by objects falling or moving as the ground shakes. According to OSHA (a government agency), "Ground movement during an earthquake is seldom the direct cause of death or injury. Most earthquake-related injuries result from collapsing walls, flying glass, and falling objects as a result of the ground shaking or people trying to move more than a few feet during the shaking. Much of the damage in earthquakes is predictable and preventable."

Before an earthquake, you and your family can be protected by identifying possible threats. According to the US government, you should make a list of everything you own in your home. Anything that might move or fall during an earthquake should be kept in a locked cabinet or a container. Meanwhile, anything that cannot be moved should be firmly fixed or connected to the wall. Also, hanging images or mirrors near beds or seating areas is not a good idea (as they might fall).

Here's How To Stay Safe During An Earthquake In Alaska

Get to a nearby "safe place" that's sturdy and unlikely to collapse. For example, you might have a desk in your bedroom or a table in the dining room of your home. Drop, cover, and hold on until the shaking fully stops.

Stay outside if you're outdoors during an earthquake. Keep a safe distance from houses, trees, lighting, and electrical lines. Cover your head and crouch down. Many injuries occur within 10 feet of a building's entryway. Building materials such as bricks, roofing, and other materials might fall and injure individuals nearby. Trees, lamps, and power wires all have the potential to fall and cause damage or harm.

