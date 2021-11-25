Massachusetts Should Prepare For Snow This Week

Photo via Unsplash

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting snow in parts of Massachusetts this week. Light to moderate snowfall may occur in New England on the weekend and Monday, per the NWS. However, any snowfall is probably going to be restricted to higher elevations away from the coastline.

Here's a map that shows the forecast for Saturday:

It's important to note that winter weather can produce hazardous driving conditions. According to the CDC, you should service the radiator in your vehicle and check the antifreeze level. It's also a good idea to check your tires’ tread. If necessary, replace normal tires with all-weather or snow tires.

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing when it's cold outside. Make sure your outer layer is windproof and tightly knit. Clothing such as sweaters, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves should be worn during cold weather.

Don't spend too much time outside in the cold, per the City of Boston. If you have to stay out in the cold for work, make sure to take frequent breaks in a warm location. Attempt to avoid getting wet as moisture can be extremely harmful and accelerate hypothermia during cold weather. If you anticipate getting wet in winter weather, keep a dry set of clothes accessible, especially a hat, gloves, socks, and boots. Caffeine-containing beverages should be avoided as dehydration happens faster in cold, dry conditions. Keep yourself hydrated, especially if you're undertaking physical activities outside (such as shoveling snow).

Prepare to check on loved ones who are more vulnerable to cold weather threats, such as young children, the elderly, and the chronically ill. Bring your pets inside if you have any. If you can't bring them inside for whatever reason, make sure they have enough warm shelter and unfrozen water to drink.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.