Pennsylvania Should Prepare For Heavy Snow This Winter

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGapm_0d44f04Q00
Photo via Unsplash

If you enjoy going out in cold weather, I have amazing news: many parts of Pennsylvania are expected to receive more precipitation (rain and snow) this winter. As you can see from the map below, cities in the western half of Pennsylvania (such as Pittsburgh) are forecast to receive more snow than usual. Meanwhile, the level of precipitation near Philadelphia is expected to be somewhat normal, according to NOAA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkgbe_0d44f04Q00
NOAA

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (DOT), "Preparation is one key to successfully navigating winter roads. Winter weather can bring unexpected conditions, so make sure your vehicle is ready for ice and snow. You should have a mechanic check the brakes, battery, hoses, and belts." If you're driving in hazardous conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recommends taking the following precautions:

  • Check that your fluid levels are full.
  • Make sure your wipers don't streak. You may want to consider installing winter wiper blades.
  • Ensure your heater and defroster are working properly.
  • Check that your vehicle's radio is working properly so you can receive weather and traffic reports.
  • Make sure all lights are working.
  • Check to be sure tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread depth.
  • If you live in an area prone to heavy snow, you may want to use dedicated snow tires on your vehicle or carry a set of tire chains. At a minimum, your all-weather tires should be mud and snow-rated.
  • In the case of a problem, contact a mechanic immediately.

Listen to emergency weather advisories during snowstorms, and don't travel in hazardous conditions unless it's absolutely necessary. You should make sure a friend or family member knows where you're going and the specific time that you expect to arrive at your destination. That way, if you run into an emergency, your trusted friend or family member can provide relevant details to emergency services who will have an easier time looking for you. Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says to stay with your vehicle until help arrives.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
wintersnowpennsylvaniaweatherextreme weather

Comments / 66

Published by

Bringing you local weather updates. Email: Mattlillywhitenewsbreak@gmail.com

TX
62090 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

Michigan State

Midwestern States Should Prepare For More Heavy Snow

A massive weather system is expected to hit Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and several other states in the Midwest tonight, according to the National Weather Service. "This system will blanket portions of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast in 1-3 inches of snow with isolated higher amounts, particularly downwind of lake Eerie where they may get between 4-8 inches by Sunday morning."

Read full story
Washington State

More Heavy Rain Will Hit The Pacific Northwest

More heavy rain is expected to hit Washington, Oregon, and several other places in the Pacific Northwest over the coming days. Rain is expected to fall in Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver this evening and throughout Sunday. The weather system might cause localized flooding in some counties, per the National Weather Service. So, if you live in an area that's prone to flooding, it's a good idea to check your local forecast and take action if necessary.

Read full story

Dry And Breezy Conditions Are Creating An Elevated Fire Risk In Southern California

"Dry and breezy conditions will contribute to an elevated fire weather risk across southern California today and Sunday," per the National Weather Service. According to NOAA, "Fires spread in hot, dry, and windy conditions. Warmer temperatures and lower relative humidity make the fuels more receptive to ignition. Stronger winds supply oxygen to fire, preheating the fuels in the path of the fire and transport embers ahead of the flaming front. When hot, dry, and windy conditions occur simultaneously, wildfires can spread quickly." So, California's dry and windy conditions certainly increase the risk of wildfires starting and spreading quickly.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Bay, WI

Snow Is Forecast In Green Bay This Weekend

Snow is expected to arrive in several areas of Wisconsin over the coming days. Residents of Green Bay can expect 1-3 inches of snow during Saturday afternoon with a high temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit, according to reports published by The Weather Channel. Meanwhile, northern towns in Wisconsin (such as Eagle River) are forecast to receive snow showers.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Should Prepare For Future Winter Storms

Many people are concerned that Texas isn't prepared for winter storms in the future. "There is still more that must be done in order to protect Texans from the harm caused by our energy market," said the founder of Texans for Fair Energy Billing, a consumer advocacy group. "Gov. Abbott has the opportunity to make real progress on this bi-partisan issue which is on the minds of all Texans as we head into the colder months. We must act now before it is too late."

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Should Prepare For Snow This Week

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting snow in parts of Massachusetts this week. Light to moderate snowfall may occur in New England on the weekend and Monday, per the NWS. However, any snowfall is probably going to be restricted to higher elevations away from the coastline.

Read full story
10 comments

A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."

Read full story
253 comments
New York City, NY

How To Drive Safely During Winter In New York

"The first significant snow of the season could be hitting the tri-state right after the long holiday weekend," per NBC New York. "The latest forecast shows that snowfall could start Sunday night and last into Monday morning, as temperatures dip to around or below the freezing mark."

Read full story
8 comments
Alaska State

How To Stay Safe During An Earthquake In Alaska

"Alaska has more earthquakes than any other region of the United States and is, in fact, one of the most seismically active areas of the world," per the state government. It's also worth mentioning that 1,000 earthquakes occur (on average) in Alaska every month.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Climate Change Is Wreaking Havoc In California

"Heatwaves are becoming more common, snow is melting earlier in spring—and in southern California, less rain is falling as well," per the Environmental Protection Agency. "In the coming decades, the changing climate is likely to further decrease the supply of water, increase the risk of wildfires, and threaten coastal development and ecosystems."

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

How To Prepare For Earthquakes In Washington

Washington is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the country, according to the US Geological Survey (a government agency). And since millions of people live in Seattle and the surrounding region, residents should know how to prepare for an earthquake when one occurs.

Read full story
56 comments
Illinois State

Prepare For Heavy Snow On The Roads In Illinois

Residents of Illinois can expect several inches of snow alongside hazardous driving conditions this winter. "Throughout the winter, especially during adverse conditions, motorists should practice basic winter driving skills and build extra time into their schedules," according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Read full story
79 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Should Prepare For Stronger Hurricanes And Storms

Storm over Georgia and the southeastern United StatesNOAA. Hurricanes and storms in Georgia (and around the United States) are expected to become more powerful over the coming decades due to climate change. "We have good confidence that greenhouse warming increases the maximum wind intensity that tropical cyclones can achieve," said Jim Kossin during an interview with CNN. "This, in turn, allows for the strongest hurricanes - which are the ones that create the most risk by far - to become even stronger."

Read full story
33 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Should Prepare For A Cold Winter

We all know that Minnesota is one of the coldest states in the country. So, if you enjoy going outside during the winter, I have good news: some towns in Minnesota will probably get a lot of snow during the winter months.

Read full story
4 comments
Indiana State

Indiana Should Prepare For An Extremely Cold Winter

If you love snowball fights and cold weather, I have amazing news: Indiana is forecast to receive more snow than usual this winter, according to NOAA. As you can see from the map below, NOAA is expecting Indiana to receive a lot more precipitation (rain and snow):

Read full story
47 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents Should Prepare For A Rainy Thanksgiving

Some cities in Texas (such as Houston) will get a lot of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service. So if you haven't already, grab your umbrella and keep it nearby in case you have to walk through heavy rain.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington Should Prepare For Heavy Snow On The Roads

Due to slippery road conditions caused by heavy snow, the National Weather Service is urging residents of Washington State to exercise caution while traveling. Snow accumulation is expected to reach 3 to 10 inches in some areas over the next few days, depending on elevation.

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy