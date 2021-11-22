Pennsylvania Should Prepare For Heavy Snow This Winter

Photo via Unsplash

If you enjoy going out in cold weather, I have amazing news: many parts of Pennsylvania are expected to receive more precipitation (rain and snow) this winter. As you can see from the map below, cities in the western half of Pennsylvania (such as Pittsburgh) are forecast to receive more snow than usual. Meanwhile, the level of precipitation near Philadelphia is expected to be somewhat normal, according to NOAA.

NOAA

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (DOT), "Preparation is one key to successfully navigating winter roads. Winter weather can bring unexpected conditions, so make sure your vehicle is ready for ice and snow. You should have a mechanic check the brakes, battery, hoses, and belts." If you're driving in hazardous conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recommends taking the following precautions:

Check that your fluid levels are full.

Make sure your wipers don't streak. You may want to consider installing winter wiper blades.

Ensure your heater and defroster are working properly.

Check that your vehicle's radio is working properly so you can receive weather and traffic reports.

Make sure all lights are working.

Check to be sure tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread depth.

If you live in an area prone to heavy snow, you may want to use dedicated snow tires on your vehicle or carry a set of tire chains. At a minimum, your all-weather tires should be mud and snow-rated.

In the case of a problem, contact a mechanic immediately.

Listen to emergency weather advisories during snowstorms, and don't travel in hazardous conditions unless it's absolutely necessary. You should make sure a friend or family member knows where you're going and the specific time that you expect to arrive at your destination. That way, if you run into an emergency, your trusted friend or family member can provide relevant details to emergency services who will have an easier time looking for you. Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says to stay with your vehicle until help arrives.

