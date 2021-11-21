A Big Storm Is Expected To Hit New York Next Week

Photo of a storm via NASA

A big storm is expected to impact New York and several other states along the east coast next week. Snow, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to cause travel delays and hazardous driving conditions in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, per AccuWeather.

Snow is expected in upstate New York over the coming days. According to the National Weather Service, "Rain will transition to rain and snow showers Monday behind a strong cold front. Lake effect snow will then develop Monday night through Tuesday. Several inches of accumulation is likely in the most persistent lake snows." It's also worth mentioning that flight delays are expected in Boston, New York City, and Washington DC due to strong winds, per CNN.

The next few days will feel extremely cold for New York and several other cities along the east coast as the temperature will fluctuate between 30 and 54 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. So, if you plan on going to a Thanksgiving event, be sure to wrap up warm by dressing in multiple layers.

According to the CDC, you should "wear appropriate outdoor clothing: wear a tightly woven, preferably wind-resistant coat or jacket; inner layers of light, warm clothing; mittens; hats; scarves; and waterproof boots." Also, if you plan on driving in hazardous conditions, the CDC recommends keeping an emergency supply kit in your car. It might include:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries;

Items to stay warm, such as extra hats, coats, mittens, blankets, or sleeping bags;

Food and water;

Booster cables, flares, tire pump, and a bag of sand or cat litter (for traction);

Compass and maps;

Flashlight, battery-powered radio, and extra batteries;

First-aid kit; and

Plastic bags (for sanitation).

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts 53.4 million people will travel around the country to spend time with loved ones during Thanksgiving. "Travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Paula Twidale, who is the senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

