Indiana Should Prepare For An Extremely Cold Winter

Photo via Pixabay

If you love snowball fights and cold weather, I have amazing news: Indiana is forecast to receive more snow than usual this winter, according to NOAA.

As you can see from the map below, NOAA is expecting Indiana to receive a lot more precipitation (rain and snow):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkgbe_0d2vWbDJ00
NOAA

According to an executive order issued by Governor Eric Holcomb, residents of Indiana should be prepared for snowstorms, tornado outbreaks, major flooding, and high winds. After all, dangerous weather conditions can materialize at short notice.

The National Weather Service recommends creating an emergency supply kit in case you're stuck at home for several days during a snowstorm. It might include:

  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information
  • Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars, and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.
  • Extra prescription medicine
  • Baby items such as diapers and formula
  • First-aid supplies
  • Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm
  • Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove, or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire
  • Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly
  • Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets
  • Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space
  • Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.
  • Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.

If there is a lot of snow and/or ice outside, make sure your car is safe to drive on roads and highways in Indiana. Also, check that all fluid levels are full and that the lights, heater, and windshield wipers are in good working order. It's worth keeping your gas tank fuel to avoid ice building in the tank and fuel lines, per the CDC. If you choose to drive in hazardous conditions, inform a friend or family member of your travel plans and call emergency services if necessary.

