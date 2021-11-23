Indiana Should Prepare For An Extremely Cold Winter

Photo via Pixabay

If you love snowball fights and cold weather, I have amazing news: Indiana is forecast to receive more snow than usual this winter, according to NOAA.

As you can see from the map below, NOAA is expecting Indiana to receive a lot more precipitation (rain and snow):

According to an executive order issued by Governor Eric Holcomb, residents of Indiana should be prepared for snowstorms, tornado outbreaks, major flooding, and high winds. After all, dangerous weather conditions can materialize at short notice.

The National Weather Service recommends creating an emergency supply kit in case you're stuck at home for several days during a snowstorm. It might include:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information

Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars, and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.

Extra prescription medicine

Baby items such as diapers and formula

First-aid supplies

Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm

Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove, or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire

Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly

Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets

Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space

Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.

Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.

If there is a lot of snow and/or ice outside, make sure your car is safe to drive on roads and highways in Indiana. Also, check that all fluid levels are full and that the lights, heater, and windshield wipers are in good working order. It's worth keeping your gas tank fuel to avoid ice building in the tank and fuel lines, per the CDC. If you choose to drive in hazardous conditions, inform a friend or family member of your travel plans and call emergency services if necessary.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.