Missouri Residents Should Brace For Heavy Snow This Winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that Missouri will receive significantly more snow than usual this winter. "Wetter-than-average conditions are anticipated across portions of the Northern U.S., primarily in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and western Alaska." So, if you haven't already, prepare for heavy snow and extremely hazardous driving conditions in Missouri this winter.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), "Working in cold weather puts a tremendous strain on the body, even for people in good shape. Take frequent breaks, and don't overexert yourself. Make sure you dress properly for the conditions. Wear several layers of lightweight clothing. Air is trapped between the layers to help keep the body warm. Protect the extremities, such as the hands, feet, and ears, as they are the most susceptible to frostbite. Wear a hat as a large percentage of the body's heat is lost through the top of the head." Since Missouri gets extremely cold during the winter, it's worth purchasing winter clothing ahead of time, so you have everything you need for when heavy snow arrives.

The CDC says Missouri residents should insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls so their water supply will be less likely to freeze during a winter storm. Also, Missouri residents should install a carbon monoxide detector in their homes and replace the batteries every six months (or as soon as they stop working).

Since driving conditions can be hazardous during winter in Missouri, you should store an emergency supply kit in your car. It might include:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Water and snack food

First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and/or emergency flares

Road maps

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

