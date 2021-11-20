Louisiana Residents Should Prepare For Stronger Hurricanes

Hurricanes in Louisiana (and around the United States) are expected to become more powerful due to climate change. According to NOAA, "The global proportion of tropical cyclones that reach very intense (Category 4 and 5) levels is projected to increase due to anthropogenic (human-induced) warming over the 21st century."

"The trend is there, and it is real," noted James P. Kossin, a researcher from NOAA. "There's this remarkable building of this body of evidence that we're making these storms more deleterious." In recent decades, a larger number of hurricanes have reached the highest classifications — 3, 4, and 5. Experts say that trend is likely to continue as the global average temperature increases. Reports from the BBC also indicate more hurricanes are retaining their strength when they hit land because of global warming.

Louisiana has been hit by dozens of hurricanes since 1851, per CNN. So, because climate change is expected to increase the strength of hurricanes, Louisiana government officials are taking precautions to prepare for stronger storms in the future. For example, the state is currently building a "hurricane speed bump" of new marshland to slow down powerful storms and reduce their impact on coastal communities in Louisiana. Quoting Bren Haase, executive director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority:

"Louisiana is facing a land loss problem that is really an existential crisis in coastal Louisiana. Without those coastal wetlands, without that protection, our communities will take the brunt of any storms that approach our coast."

"We are really kind of on the cutting edge of adapting to climate change," Haase continued to say. "Our coasts are sinking, and we know sea levels are rising as well, so using these techniques that we've used… can really serve as an example to others around the country. It's the biggest marsh and ridge restoration project that we will have constructed to date."

Even though you can't prevent hurricanes from striking your home or city, you can take steps to protect yourself and your family. The CDC recommends taking the following precautions:

Make a plan: Create a family disaster plan.

Prepare to Evacuate: Never ignore an evacuation order. Pay attention to local guidance about updated plans for evacuations and shelters, including shelters for your pets.

Get a vaccine as soon as you can. Vaccines help protect you from getting sick or severely ill and may also help protect people around you.

Get emergency supplies: Stock your home and your car with supplies. Give yourself more time than usual to prepare your emergency food, water, and medical supplies. Home delivery is the safest choice for buying disaster supplies; however, that may not be an option for everyone. If in-person shopping is your only choice, take steps to protect your and others' health when running essential errands.

