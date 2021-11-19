A Giant Storm Is Expected To Hit Washington DC Next Week

Photo by NASA

A massive storm is expected to hit major east coast cities such as Washington DC, New York, and Boston next week. Airports could face major disruption and delays, putting a wrench in the plans of millions of Americans traveling for thanksgiving. "This storm can bring a lot of rain to the Interstate 95 corridor," said AccuWeather's meteorologist Paul Pastelok. He also noted flooding on streets and highways could cause major delays for motorists.

Windy conditions are forecast in the Northeast on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, potentially creating long flight delays in Boston, New York, and Washington DC. According to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, "Significant airline disruptions are possible from the Great Lakes to the Northeast with winds gusting over 50 mph in some locations."

Heavy rain from the storm is expected to hit coastal cities on the eastern seaboard next week, with some snow forecast in the midwest. The Midwest and New England will have highs in the 30s on Tuesday, while the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will see highs in the 40s. If you are stranded at home for several days during a major storm, the US Government suggests keeping the following things in an emergency supply kit:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

According to NOAA, localized flooding can happen in urban areas during storms. "Rooftops funnel rainfall to the ground below, and paved surfaces such as highways and parking lots prevent the ground from absorbing the rain." You should never walk or drive through floodwaters as they might contain items that can cause harm.

