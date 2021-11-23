California Residents Should Use Less Water Amid Severe Drought

Photo via Pexels

According to a press release issued by Governor Gavin Newsom's office, the State Water Resources Control Board can now prohibit water-wasting practices such as washing sidewalks and driveways. The reason? California is experiencing a severe drought, with reservoir levels below historical averages. So, unless residents reduce their consumption, the water shortage in California might get worse.

Since California is facing water shortages, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power recently asked its customers to be diligent in their water conservation efforts. According to CBS, the decision was prompted by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the region's water supplier, declaring an emergency. "We're reaching uncharted territory here, and we need all Southern Californians to be part of the solution," said General Manager Adel Hagekhalil. "We need everyone to take action to reduce their water use immediately. This drought emergency declaration helps us all move in the same direction."

California residents should prepare for more water shortages and droughts over the next few years and decades. According to the California Department of Water Resources, "Climate change is expected to result in more variable weather patterns throughout California. More variability can lead to longer and more severe droughts and floods, which present significant challenges to California water supply."

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests turning off the tap while brushing your teeth to save water. The government agency also recommends showering instead of taking a bath, as that uses significantly less water. Also, if you keep your shower under 5 minutes long, you could save up to 1,000 gallons of water per month. Another great strategy is to run your dishwasher only when it's full. By following that strategy, you can save up to 1,000 gallons a month, per the City of Newport Beach.

