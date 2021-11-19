Michigan Residents Should Prepare For Heavy Snow This Winter

Photo via Pixabay

If you enjoy snowball fights and cold weather, I have good news: Michigan is forecast to receive significantly more snow than usual this winter. As you can see from the map below, NOAA is expecting Michigan to receive more precipitation (rain and snow):

According to the Michigan State Police, you should prepare for heavy snow by ensuring your vehicle is safe to drive on roads and highways. "Winterizing your car includes checking the tire treads, topping off the windshield washing solution, having a proper mix of anti-freeze and water in the cooling system, and having a mechanic check the belts, hoses, tires, battery, and coolant."

The Michigan State Police also recommends keeping your fuel tank full as frequently as possible. This is because low fuel levels can cause condensation, which degrades fuel. And in hazardous conditions, that could result in a fuel line freezing. In addition, you should have the following items in your car in case you encounter an emergency:

A Small Battery Powered Radio (AM is sufficient) and Extra Batteries

Flashlight with Extra Batteries

Windshield Scraper

Cellular Phone

Jumper Cables

Fire Extinguisher

Maps

Small Shovel

Blanket and Extra Clothes

Flares

Bottled Water and Nonperishable, High Energy Foods (i.e., granola bars, canned nuts, raisins, hard candy, peanut butter, or crackers)

First Aid Kit

Tire Repair Kit and Pump

Tow Chain or Rope

Phone Book and Phone List

De-Icer and Extra Antifreeze

"Call Police" or Other "Help" Sign

If you or a loved one are over the age of 65, keep an easy-to-read thermometer in a visible indoor location. With age, people's ability to detect temperature changes diminishes. Elderly folks are typically more vulnerable to cold-related health concerns, per the CDC. And, obviously, if you have elderly neighbors, friends, or family, it's worth calling every few days to make sure they're okay.

