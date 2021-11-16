National Weather Service Warns Of High Fire Risk In Colorado

Photo via Pixabay

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued "Red Flag" warnings for several areas in Colorado due to an increased risk of fires being started due to environmental conditions. As you can see from the map below, Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs are among the affected regions.

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning to alert the public, firefighters, and land management agencies that conditions are favorable for wildfires and the rapid spread of flames. Whenever red flag warnings are issued, residents of affected areas should immediately adjust their behaviors to reduce the risk of inadvertently starting a fire. You should follow instructions from your local fire department and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

According to the National Weather Service, warm and generally dry weather from late summer to mid-fall has helped to dry out fuels, resulting in a moderate to high fire danger persisting across the region.

While it's difficult to predict wildfires in Colorado, you can certainly prepare for them by taking the following steps:

Create defensible space by clearing brush away from your home.

Plan escape routes and make sure all those residing within the home know the plan of action.

Use fire-resistant landscaping and harden your home with fire-safe construction measures.

Put together a basic emergency supply kit. Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights and generators.

Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.

Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.