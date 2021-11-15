New Hampshire Will Receive Some Snow This Week

Photo via Pixabay

If you enjoy snowy weather, I have amazing news: New Hampshire will receive several inches of snow soon. According to the National Weather Center, heavy snow showers are expected throughout the week. Plus, northern counties in New Hampshire could receive up to an inch of snow tonight.

As we move into the rest of the week, northern towns in New Hampshire will continue to experience snow showers. For example, in Berlin, NH, snow is expected tonight, Friday, and Sunday. Temperatures will reach a low of 19 degrees, with a high of 57 on Thursday. Unfortunately, snow isn't forecasted in Manchester, NH, until next week. So anyone living in the southern half of New Hampshire will probably have to wait a few extra days to experience snow.

Every year, New Hampshire is hit by dozens of snowstorms (including Nor'easters). While snow is beautiful, it can also pose a safety risk while driving on the roads in New Hampshire due to hazardous conditions. That's why the CDC recommends keeping an emergency kit in your car that contains essential supplies. It might include:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Snack food

First aid kit

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and emergency flares

As the temperature gets colder, families in New Hampshire will inevitably be putting the heating on to stay warm. However, heating bills are expected to rise by as much as 60%. Quoting Joshua Elliot from the New Hampshire state Department of Energy: "New Hampshire consumers can expect pretty significant increases in their heating bills this winter."

