Ohio Residents Should Prepare For Heavy Snow This Winter

If you enjoy having snowball fights and going outside during the winter, I have good news: Ohio is forecast to get a lot of snow. According to NOAA, the midwest will see a lot more precipitation (rain and snow) this winter.

According to a press release published by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, "Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have declared Nov. 14 - 20 as Winter Safety Awareness Week. The awareness effort encourages Ohioans to take action now to help minimize the potential risks associated with winter weather."

“Winter Safety Awareness Week is the ideal time for Ohioans to prepare for winter and cold weather-related incidents,” said Sima Merick, the executive director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. “Take time to restock your emergency supply kits, ensure your home and vehicles are prepped and maintained and review your emergency plans."

It's important to restock your emergency supply kit in case you need to stay at home for several days during a winter storm, per the CDC. For example, you might want to purchase:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Water and snack food

First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and/or emergency flares

Road maps

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

To protect your home, remove low-hanging tree branches that could damage windows or buildings during high winds if they were to fall off during a winter storm. Also, clean your gutters on a regular basis because snow and ice can clog them and cause additional damage.

Make sure your car's tires have enough tread and air pressure before a winter storm hits. Replace any worn tires and inflate low tires to the recommended pressure for your vehicle (typically between 30-35 psi). Maintain a near-full gas tank to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

