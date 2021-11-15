Snow Might Cause Disruption In Syracuse This Week

Photo via Pixabay

People in Syracuse and parts of upstate New York should prepare for potential disruption caused by snow. According to The National Weather Service, people living near Syracuse and Auburn could see 1-2 inches of snow. It's also worth mentioning that gusty winds up to 25mph could blow around loose objects. So, if you're driving or walking in hazardous conditions, try to watch out for any debris on the roads or sidewalks.

Here's the snow forecast for Syracuse and the surrounding region:

As we approach the end of the week, more snow is expected to fall in Upstate New York on Friday, with higher elevations seeing the most accumulation. As you can see from the graphic below, light snow is expected to fall in Rochester and most regions surrounding lake Ontario. Meanwhile, Syracuse will probably experience a mix of rain and snow, per the National Weather Service. Over in Vermont and New Hampshire, snow is expected in higher elevations, primarily near the Quebec border.

On Sunday, higher elevations in parts of upstate New York are expected to receive some snow. As you can see from the forecast below, areas near Lake Erie and Allegany State Park are likely to see some flurries.

According to the US Department of Transportation, "snow and sleet can reduce visibility. Lanes and roads are obstructed by snow accumulation, which reduces capacity and increases travel time delay. Each year, 24 percent of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement, and 15 percent happen during snowfall or sleet." So, if it snows in your area, drive safely and try to give yourself extra time to reach your destination in case hazardous conditions delay your journey.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.