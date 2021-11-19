Boston, MA

Boston Residents Should Prepare For Another Nor'easter

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12S6ID_0cwablFL00
Photo via Pixabay

Boston is expected to experience several Nor'easters this winter, since dozens occur in the northeastern United States every year, with at least two considered severe. So, if you haven't already, it's worth buying any items you'll need to prepare for a powerful Nor'easter storm in Massachusetts. For example, according to FEMA, you should have a first-aid kit, flashlights, and extra cash since ATMs might be inoperable if power outages occur during a Nor'easter in Boston.

During the winter, the polar jet stream takes freezing Arctic air southward over the plains of Canada and the United States, then east into the Atlantic Ocean, where warm air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic seeks to migrate northward. "The warm waters of the Gulf Stream help keep the coastal waters relatively mild during the winter, which in turn helps warm the cold winter air over the water. This difference in temperature between the warm air over the water and cold Arctic air over the land is the fuel that feeds Nor’easters," per NOAA.

Since hurricane season lasts from May to November, it's easy to draw parallels between Nor'easters and hurricanes. However, keep in mind that they are not the same thing. Even though both storms are Atlantic cyclones, hurricanes require warm air while Nor'easters require cold air. As shown in the image below, Nor'easters form along the east coast toward Boston, whereas hurricanes often form in warmer waters near the equator:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnz7d_0cwablFL00
Graphic by NOAA

According to the Government of Massachusetts, "these storms can cause substantial damage to the Massachusetts coastline. Although they occur throughout the year, nor'easter season typically runs from October through April, when cold arctic air from the north combines with warm, moist air from the south and forms strong areas of low pressure. The resulting storms can bring hurricane-force winds, major storm waves and storm surges, and precipitation of all kinds—rain, sleet, freezing rain, snow—or all of it together."

Here's a video from Fox News that discusses how Nor'easters can impact Boston:

When Nor'easters hit Boston, power outages and flooding happens pretty frequently. Rainfall (or snowfall) is heavy, which inevitably results in slow traffic around Boston and also public transportation delays in the city.

A powerful Nor'easter last December caused a dangerous storm surge in Massachusetts, and created several billion dollars worth of damage. Also, a Nor'easter that hit Boston a few weeks ago caused flooding and power outages throughout the region. So, based on the fact that Boston has only had one Nor'easter so far this season, several more are statistically going to hit the city this winter.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
weatherextreme weathersnowstormwinter

Comments / 18

Published by

Bringing you local weather updates. Email: Mattlillywhitenewsbreak@gmail.com

TX
58557 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

A Big Storm Is Expected To Hit New York Next Week

A big storm is expected to impact New York and several other states along the east coast next week. Snow, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to cause travel delays and hazardous driving conditions in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, per AccuWeather.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

Indiana Should Prepare For An Extremely Cold Winter

According to NOAA, Indiana is forecast to receive significantly more snow than usual this year. So, if you enjoy going out on walks or having snowball fights, the next few months should be great. However, you should obviously take precautions to ensure you can enjoy the winter weather safely in Indiana.

Read full story
27 comments
California State

Gavin Newsom Wants Californians To Waste Less Water Amid Drought

According to a press release issued by Governor Gavin Newsom's office, the State Water Resources Control Board can now prohibit water-wasting practices such as washing sidewalks and driveways. The reason? California is experiencing a severe drought, with reservoir levels significantly below historical averages. So, unless residents reduce their consumption, the water shortage in California might get worse.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana Residents Should Prepare For Stronger Hurricanes

Hurricanes in Louisiana (and around the United States) are expected to become more powerful due to climate change. According to NOAA, "The global proportion of tropical cyclones that reach very intense (Category 4 and 5) levels is projected to increase due to anthropogenic (human-induced) warming over the 21st century."

Read full story
14 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Residents Should Prepare For Heavy Snow This Winter

If you enjoy snowball fights and cold weather, I have good news: Michigan is forecast to receive significantly more snow than usual this winter. As you can see from the map below, NOAA is expecting Michigan to receive more precipitation (rain and snow):

Read full story
37 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Residents Should Prepare For A Very Cold Winter

We all know that Minnesota is one of the coldest states in the country. So, if you enjoy going outside during the winter, I have good news: some towns in Minnesota will probably get a lot of snow during the winter months.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Residents Should Prepare For Stronger Hurricanes

Hurricanes in Florida (and around the United States) are predicted to get stronger due to climate change, per The New York Times. "The trend is there, and it is real," said James P. Kossin, a researcher from NOAA. "There's this remarkable building of this body of evidence that we're making these storms more deleterious."

Read full story
129 comments
Florida State

Heavy Rain Is Forecast To Cause Localized Flooding In Florida

According to the National Weather Service, Heavy rainfall throughout Thursday may lead to localized flooding in several regions of South Florida. It's also worth noting that "there is potential for heavy rainfall on Friday as well, which could lead to localized flooding. The greatest risk will be for recently saturated locations along the east coast."

Read full story
4 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Residents Should Prepare For Heavy Snow

According to NOAA, midwestern states such as Wisconsin are forecast to get a lot more snow than normal this winter. "Wetter-than-average conditions are anticipated across portions of the Northern U.S., primarily in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and western Alaska." So, if you haven't already, it's a good idea to prepare for heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions in Wisconsin.

Read full story
35 comments

A Massive Storm Could Hit The United States Next Week

Forecasters are concerned about a major storm that could strike New York and several cities along the east coast next week, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of Americans. "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said Jon Porter, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist.

Read full story
534 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Residents Should Prepare For Another Nor'easter

"Approximately 20 to 40 Nor’easters occur in the northeastern United States every year, with at least two considered severe," per the state government of New Jersey. The Nor'easter season typically runs from September to April. So, based on the fact that we've only had one Nor'easter so far this season, several more are statistically going to hit the United States this winter.

Read full story
44 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Residents Should Prepare For Heavy Snow This Winter

If you enjoy going outside in cold weather, I have excellent news: Illinois is expected to receive a significant amount of snow this winter. As you can see from the map below, many states in the midwest are forecasted to receive much more precipitation (rain and snow) in winter than normal:

Read full story
53 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents Should Prepare For Another Winter Storm

Since Texas experienced a deadly snowstorm last winter, government officials want residents to prepare for the possibility of a similar storm arriving during the next few months.

Read full story
166 comments
Colorado State

National Weather Service Warns Of High Fire Risk In Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued "Red Flag" warnings for several areas in Colorado due to an increased risk of fires being started due to environmental conditions. As you can see from the map below, Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs are among the affected regions.

Read full story

New Hampshire Will Receive Some Snow This Week

If you enjoy snowy weather, I have amazing news: New Hampshire will receive several inches of snow soon. According to the National Weather Center, heavy snow showers are expected throughout the week. Plus, northern counties in New Hampshire could receive up to an inch of snow tonight.

Read full story
2 comments
Syracuse, NY

Snow Might Cause Disruption In Syracuse This Week

People in Syracuse and parts of upstate New York should prepare for potential disruption caused by snow. According to The National Weather Service, people living near Syracuse and Auburn could see 1-2 inches of snow. It's also worth mentioning that gusty winds up to 25mph could blow around loose objects. So, if you're driving or walking in hazardous conditions, try to watch out for any debris on the roads or sidewalks.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy