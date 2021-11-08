A "Potentially Hazardous Asteroid" Will Approach Earth Next Month

Photo via Pixabay

A large asteroid is headed in the direction of Earth next month, according to NASA. But despite being a "Potentially Hazardous Asteroid," it's not expected to strike our planet and cause damage. Instead, experts believe it will make a "close approach" on December 11th. So, as you can imagine, many astronomers and physicists are extremely excited to see a massive asteroid up close.

"Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid's potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth," according to NASA. Dubbed 4660 Nereus, the asteroid is 1,082ft long and travels at approximately 14,714 miles per hour. And while it won't pose a threat to our planet this year, scientists expect it to make 12 more close passes to the Earth during the next few decades.

With its headquarters in Washington D.C., NASA is working around the clock to identify asteroids larger than 450 feet in diameter that could wreak havoc on Earth. Despite their size, asteroids like that are frequently hard to detect until they get fairly close. To give you an example, internal emails from NASA show that they were unaware of an asteroid dubbed a "city killer" until the very last moment in 2019, per Fox News.

To reduce the risk of a region being obliterated, NASA is currently experimenting with technology that can alter the trajectory of an asteroid. "Earth will almost certainly confront a space rock large enough to obliterate a city, or worse, at some point in its future," writes Nadia Drake in National Geographic. "If humans are still around when that day comes, it would be prudent to have a plan for protecting the planet." That's why NASA is reportedly testing their planetary defense system (DART) this month by launching a spacecraft directly at an asteroid to alter its trajectory. Quoting a press release:

"DART will be the world's first planetary defense test mission, heading for the small moonlet asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger companion asteroid called Didymos, and intentionally crashing into the asteroid to slightly change its orbit. While neither asteroid poses a threat to Earth, DART's kinetic impact will prove that a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and kinetically impact it. Then, using Earth-based telescopes to measure the effects of the impact on the asteroid system, the mission will enhance modeling and predictive capabilities to help us better prepare for an actual asteroid threat should one ever be discovered."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.